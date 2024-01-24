Karzai: Hope schools and universities will reopen for girls in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): On the occasion of World Education Day, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls beyond the sixth grade in Afghanistan.

Hamid Karzai reiterated this demand on Wednesday and urged the Taliban administration to create favourable conditions for girls’ education as soon as possible.

Karzai emphasized the fundamental role of education in a country’s progress, coinciding with World Education Day celebrated globally on January 24th. Meanwhile, Amnesty International launched a campaign in support of girls’ education in Afghanistan on January 24th, World Education Day.

It has been over two years since girls above the sixth grade were prohibited from attending schools and educational institutions in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has not made any new decisions regarding the education of girls beyond the sixth grade in the country.

Karzai’s call highlights the urgent need to address the educational rights of Afghan girls.

The international community continues to advocate for the restoration of girls’ access to education in Afghanistan.