Bilawal, Zardari hails BB’s sacrifices for democracy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his commitment, saying that his party including him will remain firmly committed to the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament, the strengthening of democratic institutions in the country and the promotion of equality in society.

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP paid tribute to the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on her 70th birth anniversary and said that Dukhtar-e-Mashriq (Daugher of the East) was a ray of light throughout her life for the nation trapped in darkness, and even today her thoughts and philosophy are a beacon of light for the country in difficult situations. He said that due to the previous regime, inflation and unemployment have become uncontrollable in the country, but to control them and eradicate poverty, the people-friendly philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto must be followed, adding that in the past too, Pakistan had to face difficult situations many times, but the people always believed that no matter how tough the situation, “Benazir Aaegi, Rozgar Laaegi” (Benazir will come, bring employment). “I assure the nation that if the people gave the mandate to our party in the upcoming general elections, the PPP government will also create ample employment opportunities in the country, just like it was done during governments of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he vowed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was, truely, a history-making personality and a movement, adding that if the plant of democracy is growing in the country today, it is actually the fruit of the long and tireless struggle and sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He pointed out that after the martyrdom of the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto played a key role in restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Chairman PPP said that the best way to pay homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is to follow her vision and philosophy and associate oneself with the struggle to complete her incomplete mission. He said that the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is to establish the supremacy of constitution and law in Pakistan, strengthen democratic institutions, eliminate poverty from the country and create a society where tolerance, equality and harmony prevail. “The time has come for each and every one of us – the patriotic Pakistanis to put forward the ‘Benazir Agenda’ for the progress and development, prosperity, stability and upliftment of the country,” he urged.

Meanwhile, former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s birth anniversary falling on 21 June in a message to the nation has said that the PPP should be steadfast on the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto must fulfil her dreams.

President Zardari said that the aim of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s politics was to end the darkness of ignorance from the country. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto struggled throughout her life to liberate the people from social and economic exploitation. Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan Peoples Party is struggling to make this country one that was envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a Pakistan where social and economic justice is available to the people and a society that is free from all kinds of extremism and terror. He said that PPP will definitely liberate the people from poverty, bankruptcy and economic misery.

President Zardari said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is determined to fulfill the mission of his great maternal grandfather and great mother. Asif Ali Zardari said that the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is a beacon of hope for us. President Zardari expressed his resolve to complete the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.