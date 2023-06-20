Pakistan, Russia agree to further diversify ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russian sides on Tuesday reiterated their strong desire to deepen and diversify bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual understanding, trust and cooperation. The fifth round of Pakistan-Russia Bilateral Political Consultations was held here.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, led their respective sides, Foreign Spokesperson said in a press release. Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov was also part of the Russian delegation.

The two sides engaged in comprehensive and productive discussions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and to deepen understanding on regional and global issues of mutual interest. “The talks encompassed a wide range of topics including political, economic, defence, energy and people-to-people contacts,” the spokesperson said.