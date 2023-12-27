Bollywood dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi radiates elegance in saree

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAD: Noted dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi never failed to grab the netizens’ attention and mesmerize her huge fan followers with her creative content and appearance on social media.

She is not only a dancer but also a fashion queen who always amazed her 45.7 million Instagram followers with her outstanding fashion choices.

This time she left her fans swooning with her eye-catching look in off-white net saree all embellished with sequins work.

She accessorized her gorgeous saree ensemble with traditional jewelry and posed for the clicks.

Diva was simply radiating beauty and charm.

Have a look at five-gallery shots shared by the lady:

Nora’s fans and followers jumped into the comments section of the post and poured lovely responses.

One of the social users wrote, “You are looking gorgeous.”

Another one added, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow.”

Another dropped a set of emoticons to compliment Nora.