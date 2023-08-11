Caretaker govt to fully support ECP, says Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that the caretaker federal government would provide full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan, commission and provinces in conducting transparent, free, and impartial general elections.

During a telephonic conversation with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, he said that the caretaker set up would perform their duties according to the constitution and would not tolerate any discrimination against anyone. “Conducting transparent elections is our common responsibility,” Murtaza Solangi said adding the federal and provincial governments would perform this joint responsibility under the constitution.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori congratulated Murtaza Solangi on assuming charge as the caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting . The minister said that soon he would visit Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir reiterated their determination to fully support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting the general elections in a transparent manner.

During a telephonic conversation Murtaza Solangi congratulated Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir on taking charge as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh. The minister also discussed with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh the case of slain journalist Jan Muhammad Maher. The caretaket Sindh CM informed the caretaker information minister about the progress made in the case of the slain journalist.