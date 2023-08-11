Imaan Mazari, Wazir remanded for three days

ISLAMABAD (INP): An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted police three-day physical remand of human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and former lawmaker Ali Wazir in a sedition case.

Wazir was arrested on Saturday, while Imaan was picked up from her home in the early hours of Sunday. On Saturday, two first information reports (FIR) were registered against the two at Islamabad’s Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

The arrests were made two days after a public meeting, organised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM). Wazir, a PTM member, and Imaan had both addressed the rally. Videos circulating on social media showed speakers criticising the military establishment over enforced disappearances.

On Sunday, the two were presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ihtasham Alam Khan. According to the detailed court order, the investigating officer (IO) requested a 10-day physical remand in the sedition case, registered under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. The judge had granted one day’s remand and ordered police to present the two before an anti-terrorism court on Monday (today).

Subsequently, the two were produced by police in the court of ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain earlier today. Before the hearing began, Imaan embraced her mother Shireen Mazari and became teary eyed.

Imaan’s legal team, including Zainab Janjua and Mirza Asim Baig, were present for today’s hearing. Taking the rostrum, Janjua argued that police had already been given one-day remand of her client. “Police have not yet found anything,” she said, adding that officials had also not investigated anything related to Imaan. “Imaan Mazari is not running away. She is here,” she argued. The counsel also pointed out that officials had seized Imaan’s mobile phone and laptop, adding that two cases of a similar nature had been registered against her client.

The lawyer insisted that it was not necessary for her client to remain in police custody and asked the court to remand her in judicial custody. “What are the allegations against Imaan Mazari?” the judge asked. At this, Prosecutor Raja Naveed said that a rally was held in Islamabad where anti-state speeches were made.

The prosecutor also pointed out that a similar case had been registered against Imaan in 2022. He said that officials had not seized more evidence from the suspect and also had to conduct her photogrammetric test and voice matching test as he urged the court to grant police physical custody. He stated that officials also had to trace more suspects through Imaan and Wazir.

However, Janjua interjected and wondered why officials had not presented evidence against his client. “Why hasn’t the photogrammetric test or voice matching test been done as yet?” she asked. “Her speech is there on social media. Her laptop and mobile phone are also with the police,” the lawyer pointed out. “What will you achieve by keeping her in [police] custody?” she asked, adding that officials wanted to prove that Imaan was a “terrorist”.

The lawyer also pointed out that Imaan was taken into custody while she was in her sleeping suit and was also brought to court in the same. “The police have perhaps forgotten that they also have mothers and sisters at home,” the lawyer said. Imaan’s legal team then sought permission from the court to meet their client. “She fainted yesterday. We were unable to meet her at the police station,” the lawyer said. “Imaan Mazari wants accountability of institutions for which she is being called a terrorist,” she said. However, prosecutor Naveed said that to criticise the head of the institution was to criticise the institution itself. He then sought 10-day physical remand of both Imaan and Wazir.