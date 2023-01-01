Disengaging with IEA will create vacuum in Afghanistan: Qatar PM

KABUL (Agencies): Disengaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will create a bigger chaos and will create a vacuum in the country, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani warned. “We strongly believe that disengaging with Taliban (IEA) will create a bigger chaos and will create a vacuum in the country which unfortunately we are having it from time to time,” Al-Thani said speaking at a lecture in Singapore. He said that Qatar has encouraging all the parties to continue engaging with IEA. The prime minister regretted that there was an absence of a clear roadmap for the way forward for Afghanistan following the withdrawal of foreign forces. He suggested that the international community should have come together at that time at the early stage and tried to engage in a constructive dialogue. “We will not be able to progress as long as our efforts just fragmented by trying to identify and address some tactical issues over the strategic issues that Afghanistan unfortunately will see it suffer from in the near future whether it is economic, social, and we are seeing this throughout the last two years,” Al-Thani said.