Daesh suppressed in Afghanistan: Deputy PM

KABUL (Ariana News): Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir said that the Islamic Emirate has suppressed Daesh in Afghanistan and no one should lobby to make the group appear strong.

Speaking at an iftar dinner reception for diplomats in Kabul, Abdul Kabir said that some circles in the region and beyond spread propaganda about Daesh in Afghanistan, while the group is not only an enemy of Afghanistan, but also of the region and the world.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is interested in having political, economic and cultural relations with the world, participating in regional projects and acting as a connecting point.

He added that considering the same, Afghanistan’s neighbors should be assured that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to threaten any country from Afghanistan.

He said: “For those who have failed in Afghanistan, extensive regional relations and engagement, carrying out infrastructure and development works, eliminating drugs and corruption, and ensuring nation-wide security are not tolerable.”

According to the official, many positive changes have taken place in Afghanistan after the takeover of the Islamic Emirate and the country has been pushed towards a stable path.

He once again called on countries to stop forced repatriation of Afghan refugees and to work diligently in this area, keeping in mind the international laws.

While expressing hope for the reopening of more embassies in Kabul, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir emphasized that the Islamic Emirate wants to have good relations with all countries based on its economy-oriented foreign policy, and the regional countries can create and strengthen regional initiatives.