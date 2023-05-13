Free press an important pillar of democratic societies: Memon

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that World Press Freedom Day is actually a day to salute brave journalists who brought the truth before the masses with their pen. In a message on World Press Freedom Day 2023, the Provincial Information Minister has said that free press is an important pillar of democratic societies. there is no concept of progress and prosperity where there is no room to bear and tolerate the truth.

Information Minister said that said that no society can develop without free press. The provincial minister said that Pakistan People’s Party is the only party in the country, which has struggled and fought hard for press freedom. Pakistan People’s Party and journalists have always remained together for the strengthening of demacraey in the country. He said that Pakistan People’s Party has always taken unmatchable steps to strengthen and stabilize journalists and journalists’ associations.

From Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto to former President Asif Ali Zardari, the welfare of journalists had remained leading point of our party’s manifesto. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given special instructions for taking concrete measures for freedom of press. ‘ The Sindh government had passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners Bill for the protection of journalists, he said and added under the bill a Commission for the Protection of Journalists has also formed. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is working to establish the permanent secretariat for the Journalists Protection Commission.

The provincial minister said that a helpline has also been established under the Sindh Journalists Protection Commission for immediate assistance to journalists under threats, which will be announced soon. The minister said that Pakistan is currently facing the challenge of lies and misleading propaganda. Today there is a battle between truth and lies in the country. On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the minister appealed all to pledge to fight the lies and misinformation in the country and make our young generation safe by informing them about the real facts.