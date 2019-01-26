Govt has prepared feasibility report of Kartarpur corridor project: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

UMERKOT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the government had prepared feasibility report of Kartarpur corridor project and it would spend two billion rupees on it.

Addressing a public rally in Umerkot, Mehmood Qureshi said the entire Sikh community was very happy over opening of Kartarpur corridor and Pakistan had received an over-whelming response on this gesture from the entire world.

About Pak-US ties, the foreign minister said Washington wanted to review its relations with Islamabad.

He said the present government had put economy of the country on the right track and the positive outcomes of economic development would emerge soon.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said foreign investors were now taking keen interest to invest in different sectors in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, FM Qureshi said Indian occupation forces were involved in grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said majority of Indians believed that they had lost Kashmir emotionally.

“Indian politicians use anti-Pakistan card in their elections which is totally unethical and unacceptable,” he said.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq on Friday said the government should call a joint session of the parliament on the Kashmir conflict and observe 2019 as the year of independence of Kashmir.

“In a short span of time 95,000 precious lives of innocent Kashmiris have been taken, while 0.1 million citizens have become shelterless,” Siraj ul Haq said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.