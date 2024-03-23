IEA edicts against women keeping Afghanistan aid dependent: US envoy

KABUL (Ariana News): The edicts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) against women and girls are keeping Afghanistan poor and aid dependent, and forcing Afghan families to leave their country, United States envoy Rina Amiri said on Saturday.

“It is heartbreaking to mark another year where school doors open without the participation of Afghan girls above the age of 12,” Amiri, who is the US Special Representative for Women’s Affairs and Human Rights in Afghanistan, said on X. “The world stands behind the calls to the Taliban (IEA) to reverse the destructive decrees destroying the potential of over 50% of the population.”

She stressed that there is “no substitute for all Afghans participating in the formal education system, which has existed for over 100 years.”

This is third year that schools open without girls above the sixth grade allowed to attend.

Earlier, Amiri said that Afghanistan is losing more than $1 billion annually due to the IEA’s extreme decrees against women and girls.

The Islamic Emirate emphasizes that it is committed to ensuring the rights of women and girls according to Sharia.