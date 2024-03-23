Tourism Industry reopens as IEA ensures safety

KABUL (BNA): In a significant development for Afghanistan’s tourism sector, the Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, affiliated with the Ministry of Information and Culture, has reopened its doors to students.

The reopening ceremony took place in the presence of Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, the acting Minister of Information and Culture, along with other officials.

Addressing the attendees, Mullah Khairkhah emphasized the establishment of complete and reliable security in Afghanistan under the leadership of a strong central government, following years of war and insecurity.

Highlighting the commitment of the Ministry of Information and Culture to the growth of the tourism industry and the warm hospitality of the Afghan people, Minister Khairkhah stated that the reactivation of the Tourism and Hospitality Institute showcased their dedication.

He further dismissed claims by those who portrayed Afghanistan as unsafe, asserting that their motives would not be fulfilled.

Mawlavi Saduddin Sayed, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Finance, and Administration, also spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the role of tourism in showcasing the real image of Afghanistan to the world.

The Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, established under the Ministry of Information and Culture in 1391 (according to the Afghan calendar), played a vital role in training professionals for the tourism industry.