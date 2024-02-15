Imran to be held accountable: Nawaz

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been deceived in the name of change during last 10 years rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and vowed to remove sense of the deprivation of its people. He said that PTI founder must be held accountable for his actions. Addressing the public gathering here at Grassi Ground in Mingora, the three-time prime minister lambasted the PTI founder, saying,

Reiterating to bring positive socioeconomic changes in lives of people of KP, Nawaz Sharif said that people of KP was trapped in the name of change and were deprived of development. He said that all sectors in KP were badly affected by poor governance of the PTI Government.

PML-N Supremo said neither the promises of construction of 350 dams were completed nor five million houses and 10 million jobs were constructed and provided and questioned where are 10 billion trees. Nawaz Sharif said during his Government there was no load sheeding and peace was brought to Swat besides price hike was arrested.

Nawaz Sharif said that his party would expedite pace of economic development if vote to power and will arrest price hike and inflation. He asked electorates to exercise their right of votes wisely and elect honest and committed leadership on February 8, 2024. He asked, why a person [PTI founder] was given the permission to harm the country?” “The country had to bear the brunt of questing Naya Pakistan. One person had been exported throughout the country from the country,” Nawaz Sharif said.

Sharif also accused the PTI government of neglecting infrastructure projects, specifically asking the public where were 300 promised dams were. He asserted that during his tenure, load shedding was eliminated from the country, contrasting it with the current situation where electricity and gas prices have escalated significantly with long hours of load shedding in KP and other parts of the country.

While addressing the gathering Maryam Nawaz extended greetings to the people of the Malakand division, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming turnout in Swat. She noted the significance of Nawaz Sharif’s presence at the gathering, contrasting it with his previous attendance from London. She pointed out the hypocrisy of the PTI leader, highlighting, “while his own children resided in London, the youth of KP were incarcerated and facing difficulties.”

Addressing the challenges faced by the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz highlighted the resilience of Nawaz Sharif amidst adversity, emphasizing his continuous dedication to the country’s betterment despite facing obstacles. She called out those responsible for initiating legal proceedings against Nawaz Sharif, asserting that their attempts to discredit him have ultimately failed.

Maryam Nawaz underscored Nawaz Sharif’s unwavering commitment to serving the nation, even amidst personal trials. Regarding the political landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). She criticized the previous government’s lack of tangible progress despite a decade in power. “Where are the opponent of Nawaz Sharif? Where are they who had claimed that Nawaz Sharif would never be able to return to politics?” she asked.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized her refusal to accept special treatment while incarcerated, highlighting his principled stance of refusing privileges in prison. Concluding her address, Maryam Nawaz urged voters to consider the significance of their vote in the upcoming February 8 elections, framing it as a pivotal decision affecting the future of their children and the nation.

Earlier PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam made a warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and expressed support for Sharif’s leadership and urged voters in Malakand division to vote for PML-N in the upcoming elections on February 8. Muqam expressed confidence in Sharif’s ability to lead the country as prime minister once again.