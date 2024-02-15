PM directs action against drug smugglers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed to improve the performance of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and accelerate action against drug smugglers and hoarders.

Chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet, the prime minister instructed to compile the recommendations for necessary legislation regarding the deregulation of drug prices and its onward presentation before the Parliament by the next elected government. Addressing the cabinet meeting, he said the government was taking all possible steps to provide medicines to the common man at reasonable prices.

He further said the government was framing such policies which would benefit the common man and also help develop the pharmaceutical industry. The cabinet approved the increase in the prices of 146 essential life-saving medicines, keeping in view the rising prices of their raw material in the global market under the hardship category.

The meeting was informed by the Ministry of National Health Services and DRAP that through the online portal of the Authority, citizens could file complaints regarding the non-availability of medicines in the market. On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Competition Commission of Pakistan and the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) China. Under the MOU, exchange of information and technical capacity would increase between the two countries.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowed renowned Pakistani psychologist Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen to receive the award of Member of the British Empire from King Charles (III), in honour of his services in the field of psychology. It also allowed Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to receive the Gold Medal for Aeronautical Merit awarded by Italy, in recognition of his services for the increased cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

The cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) held on January 26, besides endorsing the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases taken on January 26 and 31, 2024.

PM allows grade 17 to 22 employees to perform Umrah: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday allowed officers of 17 to 22 grades to perform Umrah. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, govt employees from 17 to 22 grades now can embark to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

It is to be noted that the government slapped a ban on foreign tours of government employees working in grades 17 to 22. The caretaker government, in a proactive measure, prohibited federal ministers and government servants from traveling abroad until the completion of the election process and the assumption of office by the new government.

It is noteworthy that the Election Commission of Pakistan, in collaboration with the President, has scheduled the national and provincial assembly elections for February 8. All necessary preparations for the democratic process of general elections have been successfully completed. This move underscores the commitment of the caretaker government to ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted electoral process, emphasizing the significance of maintaining focus on national affairs during this crucial period.

PM, Maldives President agree to strengthen ties, explore new avenues of cooperation: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between two countries and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation, particularly focusing on trade and environmental initiatives.

A telephonic conversation was held between the prime minister and President of Maldives here on Thursday during which issues of bilateral interests came under discussion. “The telephonic call was aimed to follow up on the discussions during their meeting held on December 02, 2023, on the sidelines of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Abu Dhabi,” said a news release issued by Prime Minister Office. Premier Anwaar-ul-Haq and Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also expressed their desire to work for peace and development in South Asia through greater regional cooperation during the telephonic conversation.