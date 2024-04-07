Iran tells illegal immigrants to return home

KABUL (Ariana News): Iran does not provide welfare services for illegal immigrants and they should return home, the head of the General Department of Foreign Nationals and Immigrant Affairs of Tehran Ehsan Haidari said.

According to ISNA news agency, Haidari added that if illegal immigrants are employed, they and their employers will face legal action. However, he stressed that this does not apply to documented refugees, rather the government will seek to serve people with high potential in the best way possible.

He said that there are refugees who have lived in Iran for more than 40 years.

Haidari said that the government will also issue smart cards for refugees. There are about 6 million Afghan refugees in Iran.