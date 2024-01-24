Islamic Emirate pledges to serve people as a key responsibility and jonor

KABUL (BNA): In a gathering with scholars and prominent individuals in Kunduz province, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, emphasized that the Islamic Emirate views public service as a primary obligation and privilege.

As per a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Hanafi addressed the social, economic, and security concerns in Kunduz, underscoring the Islamic Emirate’s unwavering commitment to service provision. The local residents expressed their satisfaction with these efforts. Local officials recognized the challenges in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and the recent drought, and called on the Islamic Emirate authorities to address these issues.

The Deputy Prime Minister reassured that the Islamic Emirate is committed to serving the people in various sectors and will leave no stone unturned in addressing their concerns, including those related to education, health, transportation, and the difficulties faced by farmers due to the recent droughts.