No need for a new UN envoy in Afghanistan, asserts FM Muttaqi

KABUL (BNA): During a meeting with foreign diplomats in Kabul, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, asserted that the presence of UNAMA and an independent central government in Afghanistan negates the need for a new United Nations envoy for the country.

He emphasized the importance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s diplomatic relations with regional countries and called for ongoing consultations to foster and maintain positive engagement with Afghanistan.

The meeting, attended by ambassadors and heads of diplomatic representations from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, India, Turkey, and Indonesia, focused on leveraging opportunities in Afghanistan based on the regional narrative and potential coordination in threat management.

The Acting Foreign Minister urged the diplomats to convey the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s regional initiative to their respective countries.

The goal is to enable Afghanistan and the region to collectively capitalize on new opportunities for the benefit of their governments and people.