Javed Latif and Maryam summoned

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday issued summons to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Mian Javed Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb over allegation of making anti-state speeches and statements.

The hearing was conducted by Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court. During the hearing, the police presented a case report against the accused. However, the court rejected the police’s exclusion report, indicating that the case will proceed.

The case against Javed Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb was registered at the Green Town police station in 2022. The leaders are accused of making speeches and statements that are considered anti-state. The specifics of these accusations have not been disclosed yet. Following the rejection of the police’s exclusion report, the court has summoned the accused for a hearing on September 30.(PPI)