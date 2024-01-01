KP CM calls for more seats in medical, dental colleges

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An important meeting regarding seats enhancement in public and private sector Medical and Dental Colleges of the province was held here the other day with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Beside Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, Dr Riaz Anwar and other high ups of the health department, authorities of the public and private sector Medical and Dental Colleges of the province attended the meeting. Briefing the participants about the existing seat strengths of the Dental and Medical Colleges and their capacities to enhance the seats, it was told that there were a total of 21 Medical and 11 Dental Colleges in the province with an accumulative strengths of 3210 seats per annum adding that due to such limited seats every year thousands of qualified students cannot get admissions in Medical and Dental Colleges.

Talking on this ocassion, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that he had taken up the issue of seats enhancement in medical and dental colleges of the province with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council adding that the authorities of PMDC have agreed in principle to enhance the seats subject to fulfilment of the set criteria by the Medical and Dental Colleges. He remarked that it was a golden opportunity for the Medical and Dental Colleges for their seats enhancement, and steps are required on urgent basis to avail the opportunity.

On this ocassion the management of both the public and private sector Medical and Dental Colleges were asked to work out their capacities for seats enhancement, and communicate the same to the provincial government for taking up the same with PMDC for formal approval. The Chief Minister made it clear that with the enhancement of Medical and Dental seats, the set criteria and quality of education would not be compromised at at any cost.