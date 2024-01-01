Fazl to visit Kabul today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that discussion on the issue of the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group is on the agenda in his upcoming visit to Afghanistan.

“I have received an invitation with the approval of the Taliban supreme leader and will meet him,” the JUI-F chief told a group of reporters at his Islamabad residence on Saturday, saying that he would travel to Kandahar for a meeting with Taliban supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, who rarely meets foreign delegates.

When asked if he would take up the issue of the TTP with the Afghan side, he said: “Yes there is a possibility. We will use our relationship for goodwill.” To a question about whether he would represent the government, the JUI-F chief said the visit was arranged by his party but he had contacted the Foreign Office (FO) and relevant government officials as well. “We will look into consideration of the interests of Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he added.

Rehman said the FO had arranged a briefing for him on January 3. “They informed me about Pakistan’s stance and its demands. I have realised that officials are attaching importance to my visit. The government is in contact with me,” he added. To a question on whether he would deliver any message from the government to the Taliban rulers, he said he would use the level of his contacts with the Taliban leaders to the benefit of both countries.

“I will apprise the Taliban leaders of the stance of the government of Pakistan and whatever I have noticed during my meetings with the officials,” the JUI-F leader maintained. When asked if his visit would help reduce tension between Pakistan and the Taliban government, he said it depended on the two countries.