Local, international flights out of Khost begin

Khost (TOLONews): A flight was made from Khost International Airport to Al Ain, UEA on Friday (January 26).

The Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation said that the first flight, which was a commercial flight, was conducted by Ariana Afghan Airlines from Khost province to Al Ain after a two-year wait.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, two flights will take off from the airport every week.

“First flight to Khost International Airport was conducted from Kabul by Ariana Afghan Airlines, meanwhile, the first ever flight took off from Khost to Al Ain city of UAE,” Imamudin Ahmadi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation said.

Passengers and Khost residents expressed joy over the inauguration of flights from Khost province while asking the government to also provide facilities for other airlines to conduct flights.

“I am very happy to see flights taking off from Khost, Al Ain-based Afghans are also happy because the price of tickets will decrease and they will afford coming and going back,” said Saidullah.

“When government services begin, it is usually a positive move. The Khost residents will no longer be taking the five-hour drive to Kabul to fly to UAE, they will be flying from their own province,” said Sabrak Ali Shah, another resident of Khost province.

According to officials at the ministry of transportation and civil aviation, the Khost International Airport is ready for all flights, adding that efforts are underway to facilitate other airlines to begin flights to and from Khost province.