Mullah Baradar inaugurates five key projects in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, inaugurated five key projects in Kabul on Thursday.

Joining him at the ceremony was Mawlawi Abdul Rasheed, the mayor of Kabul.

Addressing the gathering, Baradar emphasized the importance of security in a country’s development and expressed gratitude that the security situation, particularly in Kabul, had considerably improved.

He highlighted the efforts of Kabul Municipality in beautifying and organizing the city and underscored the need to complete projects as they would bring numerous benefits to the residents of Kabul and alleviate the issue of overcrowding.

One project that started Thursday was the construction of the north-west connecting road of Kabul, which is projected to be finished and operational within eighteen months.

This road spans 7.5 kilometers in length and boasts a width of 30 meters. The project will cost the municipality an estimated 530 million afghanis.

This road will establish a direct link between the northern provinces of the country and the Kabul-Herat highway, facilitating enhanced connectivity and accessibility.