Muttaqi discusses issue of refugees with Iran’s envoy

KABUL (Ariana News): Iran’s special representative and ambassador to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazmi Qomi, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, on Wednesday and discussed a number of issues including that of Afghan refugees in Iran.

According to the ministry, there was a detailed discussion about recent bilateral economic developments between Afghanistan and Iran, the problems of Afghan refugees in Iran and bilateral political and economic cooperation.

After welcoming the Iranian delegation, Muttaqi said that it is necessary to seriously solve the legal and judicial problems of Afghan refugees in Iran and to effectively maintain bilateral political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Qomi mentioned the recent visit of high-ranking Afghan officials to Iran under the leadership of the economic deputy prime minister.

He also spoke on the development of bilateral cooperation, adding that regional connectivity and the development of economic cooperation between the two countries will strengthen political and economic relations.

Emphasis was placed on mutual cooperation and constructive action in strengthening and developing all-round relations between Afghanistan and Iran, the ministry said.