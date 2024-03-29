Narcotics production shifting from neighbor countries to Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Interior stated that the production and processing of narcotics has shifted from neighboring and regional countries to Afghanistan. According to Abdul Matin Qane, the spokesperson for the ministry, drugs are clandestinely produced in parts of the country by certain groups; however, efforts to combat them are ongoing.

“We have some cases where (production areas) have become established, but they were transferred in their entirety from regional countries, especially from the same countries you mentioned; however, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is very serious and is conducting its own investigations in this sector. We take any new discovery in the production of drugs very seriously and do not allow it,” said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior.

Abdul Matin Qane added that regional countries and international organizations have not paid special attention to the narcotics sector after the return of the Islamic Emirate and have not cooperated with the caretaker government in combating this phenomenon. “In all our meetings with the United Nations, UNAMA, the European Union, and other countries, we have called for cooperation; unfortunately, practical cooperation in this regard has not taken place, and we have not witnessed it,” he said. The Islamic Emirate has banned the cultivation, production, and trafficking of all types of narcotics in the country.

However, some farmers who previously cultivated poppies criticize the lack of assistance to plant alternative crops and are called for assistance. “They told us not to cultivate poppies and the government will provide you with the chemical fertilizer or wheat,” Abdul Salam, a farmer, told TOLOnews. “We did not cultivate poppies, and they did not help us, we should be helped ,” said Purdel, another farmer.

Previously, Russia and Iran expressed concern over the increase in industrial drug production from Afghanistan and stated they have not recorded any change in the reduction of drug trafficking and production from Afghanistan; however, the United Nations has repeatedly reported significant reductions in narcotics in Afghanistan in its reports.