Nepra announces Rs4.12 per unit hike in power tariff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At a time when people are finding it hard to come to terms with rising inflation, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday dropped another bombshell on them by notifying Rs4.12 per unit hike in the power tariff.

The increase has been announced under the fuel adjustment for the month of November.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested for Rs4.66 per unit hike.

The NEPRA had reserved the decision on the last hearing.

However, Thursday’s decision will not apply to the consumers of Karachi-Electric (K-Electric).