PPP leader Rasool Bakhsh Jakhro joins PML-N

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prominent political figure from Thatta, Rasool Bakhsh Jakhro, has officially joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). This significant development took place during a meeting with Bashir Memon, the Sindh President of PML-N, on Thursday.

Jakhro, who was previously associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party, is a well-respected personality in Thatta due to his social and political contributions. His decision to switch parties is expected to have a substantial impact on the political landscape of the region.

The PML-N has been strengthening its position in Sindh, with several former lawmakers from different parties joining its ranks.

Jakhro’s inclusion is another step in this direction, potentially bolstering the party’s chances in the upcoming general elections.

Jakhro is also a candidate for the National Assembly Constituency NA-225 Thatta in the general elections. His shift to PML-N could influence the voting patterns in this constituency, given his local popularity and political influence.

Bashir Memon, the Sindh President of PML-N, welcomed Jakhro’s decision to join the party.