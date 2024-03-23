Over 1,200 drug factories destroyed since IEA return

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Counter-Narcotics Directorate of the Ministry of Interior stated that since the return of the Islamic Emirate, over 1,200 large and small drug processing factories have been destroyed in the country.

Haseebullah Ahmadi, the head of the counter-narcotics office of the Ministry of Interior, said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to fighting drugs in the country and that drug trafficking, cultivation, and trade in the country have nearly reached zero.

Ahmadi said: “About 1,250 alcohol and drug processing factories in various provinces of the country have been destroyed, and the serious fight against the cultivation, trafficking, and trade of drugs in the country continues.”

The head of the counter-narcotics office of the MoI warns that individuals who still engage in the cultivation, trafficking, and the trade of drugs will be referred to judicial and legal authorities.

Haseebullah Ahmadi said: “The Islamic Emirate is committed to the fight against drugs and intends to allow no one to engage in the cultivation, trafficking, and trade of drugs. If someone continues to do so, they will be introduced to judicial and legal authorities.”

Some experts said that the Islamic Emirate should educate the public about the harms of drugs and provide alternative crops for farmers.

Gul Mohammaddin Mohammadi, a political affairs expert, said: “In the fight against drugs, public awareness is needed, and alongside it, alternative programs should be implemented for farmers so that people refrain from cultivating drugs.”

Najib Rahman Shamal, another expert, said: “I hope the interim government of Afghanistan can cooperate and support the neighboring and regional countries in the fight against cultivation, trafficking, and trade of drugs.”

According to the Counter-Narcotics Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, 15,500 hectares of crops used for illicit drugs in various provinces of the country have also been cleared.