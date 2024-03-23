UNSC on Kandahar attack: terrorism unjustifiable anywhere

KABUL (TOLOnews): The United Nations Security Council condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” in Kandahar on 21st March.

The Security Council in a statement drafted by Japan said that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan and the world.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan as well as in the world. The members of the Security Council underline the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement reads.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the embassies of Japan and Turkey for Afghanistan have also condemned this attack.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan in its statement has called terrorism a common concern of both countries and has called for a bilateral attention to this matter.

The statement said that Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations.” Terrorism is a “shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts,” the statement said.

“The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured. Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, 40 years of war in the region have created extremist groups, and there is no doubt that some countries use these groups for their strategic interests,” said Tariq Farhadi, international relations analyst.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Assistance mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and The US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, Rina Amiri have also called for accountability for the perpetrators of such attacks in Afghanistan.

“UNAMA unequivocally condemns yesterday’s Islamic State (KP)-claimed attack in Kandahar that left dozens killed or wounded. Such abhorrent acts, during Ramadan or any other time, should have no place in Afghanistan,” said UNAMA on X.

“Daesh is an oppressive phenomenon that does not see the right path and targets civilians; however, their hideouts have been destroyed, and they themselves are on the verge of extinction. Insha Allah, the Islamic Emirate has ordered its forces to be active against all Daesh actions in all areas,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

Although the Islamic Emirate has not yet shared the casualty figures of this event, the spokesperson for the Kandahar Security Command had previously stated that three people were killed and twelve were injured in this incident. However, some sources have told TOLOnews that the number of fatalities is higher than that reported.