PHC annoys law and order situation

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) annoyed law& order situation in Peshawar and observed that no one can go to Sarband and Warsak road areas in bright daylight while added that how can anyone travel at night, on Monday.

PHC’s Justice SM Attique Shah further observed that rivals are opening firing on each other in daylight but no one can accepting responsibility for law and order. He inquired that Mr. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) are you aware about your area and added that what are doing police?

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javed and SSP Operation Peshawar Kashif Abbasi and counsel for petitioner Sohail Advocate appeared before court during hearing of compensation plea of deceased, killed in cross-firing as a pedestrian.

The counsel argued that Muhammad Israr was killed in firing among two rivals as a pedestrian in the premises of Badabhier police station and added that now accused didn’t paying compensation to the deceased’s family. Justice SM Attique Shah inquired from Kashif Abbasi that Mr. SSP Operation Peshawar are you aware about your area? SSP admitted that he is familiar with area.

In the meantime, Justice SM Attique observed that then go one kilometer inside Matani and Warsak road areas because citizens can’t goes to the premises as rivals are opening firing in daylight on each other and added that it isn’t Pak-Afghan but heart of Peshawar.

PHC’s Justice further observed that a pedestrian was killed in firing while police did nothing in this regard and now rivals didn’t paying compensation to the deceased’s family. He added that if rivals didn’t grant compensation then provincial government will pay it. Justice SM Attique remarked that 8 children become orphans due to killing of Muhammad Israr as a pedestrian in firing among rivals and added that what will be the fate of children? PHC inquired regarding police inquiry and ordered submission of report while directed Advocate General to submit report within fortnight in this regard and adjourned further hearing.