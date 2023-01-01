Siraj should not misguide masses: Kundi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday lashed out at Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq. In a reaction to the press talk of Mr Haq, Mr Kundi said: “Sirajul Haq should not misguide the masses for the sake of cheap publicity stunts. Sirajul Haq needs to have information of the negotiations made by the PPP with independent power producers (IPPs).”

“If the PPP had not reached an agreement with the IPPs, the country would have been dragged into a quagmire today,” Mr Kundi added. Mr Kundi stated: “During the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sirajul Haq was the senior minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).” “The country’s economy would have been strengthened if the industrial zones were established,” Mr Kundi said. Earlier today, JI Emir Sirajul Haq fired a fresh broadside at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Mr Haq asserted: “The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders had waived their cases. The PTI government had vowed to end poverty and create an opportunity of 50,000 jobs in the country.” Mr Haq took a jibe at former finance minister Ishaq Dar, saying, “Ishaq Dar had made claims of controlling the rate of the greenback against the rupee.”

Speaking about the international lender, Mr Haq rued: “The nation has been made slaves of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).” “Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced the economic revival,” Mr Haq added.