Police chief wants safe and secure Ramazan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir presided over a meeting on security measures during Ramazan with a special focus on enforcing coronavirus safety laws.

Senior officers from across the province joined the meeting on video link Addressing the participants, the inspector general ordered enforcement of protective measures in mosque to fend off coronavirus, saying: “Special squads must be formed to enforce limiting social activities. “Religious leaders should be requested to play their role in the war on virus.

The district police chief should personally monitor security steps. An additional force should be deployed during Sehr and Iftar. “Combing should be done around mosques and other worship places. Reports should be submitted to the Central Police Office daily.

Special attention should be given to holy places of minorities. Lockdown-hit day labourers should be provided by financial help” The chief warned his team against misbehaving citizens on the pretext of coronavirus restrictions while issued directives to take to task hoarders.