PTI MPA Sanjay Gangwani also announces to quit his party

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) minority Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh (MPA) Sunjay Gangwani announced to quit his party and politics over the issue of violent attacks on May 9.

According to reports, PTI’s minority leader Sunjay Gangwani talked to the media persons in Karachi on Wednesday and made this announcement.

Sunjay Gangwani said he strongly condemned the violent attacks on the army installations and martyrs’ monuments as he has a strong belief in non-violence in politics.

He said all the responsible elements involved in the attacks on May 9 should be punished.

It is worth mentioning that Sunjay Gangwani is the second person who announced his disassociation from the PTI in the last 5 hours as before him, Amir Kiyani also announced quitting politics and the PTI on Wednesday.