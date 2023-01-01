PTI’s Asad Umar resigns from party’s secretary general, core committee member

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI secretary general Asad Umar on Wednesday announced his resignation from party leadership positions, adding to the political woes of the PTI.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, he said it was not possible for him to continue after May 9 events. “What happened on May 9 was not only condemnable but a point to ponder,” he added. The most dangerous thing was, he said, attacks on security installations.

“I endorse Mr Khan saying that we will have seen Pakistan destroying like Syria and Iraq, had there been no army,” he added.

He went on to say that independent investigation should be conducted into the incidents, adding that innocents must be releases as soon as possible.

He continued by saying that the army was not only known as two or three generals but all soldiers, adding that members of his family sacrificed their lives for the nation. “There are five stakeholders in the country; the judiciary, the army, the PTI, the PDM, and the people,” he added.

The judiciary was divided in itself, adding that it was enough to gauge how dangerous it was. “The judiciary is not able to implement its orders,” he added.

He foresaw the PTI making governments in federation, Punjab, and KP if free and fair elections were held. “PDM will make governments in the rest,” he added.

All stakeholders were responsible for the doldrums the country was in, he said, adding political leadership had to sit together to solve problems of the country. “It was also reiterated in Corps Commanders conference and National Security Council meeting,” he added.

Earlier, declaring Mr Umar’s arrest under Section 3 MPO null and void, the Islamabad High Court had ordered his release.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of a petition filed by Asad Umar, seeking protective bail. Asad Umar’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared in the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb declared Asad Umar’s arrest under the MPO illegal and ordered his immediate release. The court ordered Asad Umar to submit an affidavit and asked him to delete his tweets. The court further said if he violated the affidavit and deviated from the undertaking, he should forget his political career.

The court directed the PTI leader to delete two tweets. Advocate Awan assured the court of compliance with the order.

“They will not spare you until you hold a press conference [to denounce May 9 violence],” the justice said. At this, Advocate Awan maintained that they wouldn’t hold a press conference.

Later, the court told Mr Umar to submit the undertaking of not violating Section 144, recalling that the court had asked the same to Mr Qureshi.