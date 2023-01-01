Registration process of martyrs families resumed

KABUL (TOLOnews): The process of registering families of martyrs and the disabled, as well as orphaned children, resumed after four months of suspension.

According to the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled, more than 3500 families that were not deserving of help have been removed from this ministry’s list. “The people who were not in accordance with the plan of our ministry and were registered, they are removed, and in the future these 3,500 people in fifteen provinces will be deprived of this privilege…,” said Abdul Hakkim Haqqani, deputy of the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled.

The Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled said that based on the order of the Islamic Emirate leader, the budget of this ministry has increased from nine and a half billion to twelve billion. “By the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, twelve billion Afghanis have been officially allocated to the budget of the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled…,” said Kalimullah Afghan, Financial and Administrative Deputy of the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled.

This ministry emphasizes that they are trying to pay the salaries of needy families before Eidul Adha.

Dozens of families of martyrs and disabled people have complained that they didn’t receive their allotted funds.