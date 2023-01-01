Something to cheer about as fuel prices likely to go down

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: People may soon get a good news as fuel prices are expected to be drastically cut.

There has been a significant cut in the fuel cost at the international level in recent times. In line with the development, the price of petrol may be slashed by Rs38 and diesel by Rs18 for the second half of the month.

The price of petrol in the international market has come down by $12 which means the commodity is now being sold at $102 per barrel. With $9 reduction in diesel rate, it is now available at $117 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continues to gain strength and it will also help cut fuel prices.

The caretaker government on Sept 30 last cut petrol price by Rs8 and diesel price by Rs11, offering slight relief to the masses.