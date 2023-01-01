SRK’s ‘Dunki’ film release likely to be postponed

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The release of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film, ‘Dunki,’ may be facing a delay due to the imminent release of Telugu superstar Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ in December.

Originally slated for a Christmas release this year, ‘Dunki’ is now under reconsideration.

The coinciding release of Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ in December 2023 has raised concerns about the potential clash of these two big-ticket films.

Just a month ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ set the box office on fire, raking in a staggering 1177 crores worldwide.

‘Jawan’ continues to be a massive success, generating daily revenues of around 1 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s previous film, ‘Pathan,’ was also a record-breaking hit, but ‘Jawan’ managed to surpass its performance, accumulating over 80 crores in earnings.

With such impressive numbers behind Shah Rukh Khan’s recent ventures, the delay in ‘Dunki’ could be seen as a strategic move to avoid a potential box office showdown with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ and ensure both films have ample breathing space to thrive.