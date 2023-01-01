Teachers deprived from salaries while high-ups receiving benefits: CJ

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that unfortunately community teachers are deprived from salaries one and half year especially during month of Ramazan despite Education’s department high-ups receiving their benefits on time, on Tuesday.

The divisional comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Shakeel Ahmad heard writ petition of community teachers belongs to Malakand and other districts seeking release of salaries which closed since July 2021while Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah along with Education’s department representative appeared before court.

During hearing education’s department representative informed that the petitioners were employees National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Schools Project which was devolved by federation to provinces without provision of funds. He added that the salaries of petitioners are closed since July 2021 due lack of funds while on the other hand qualification is also an issue because B.A is minimum education required.

However, Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that what were you doing regarding their qualification till court’s notice and added that they are deprived from salaries from more than one year. Education’s representative informed that the department has written to finance while finance department is ready to release the funds for community teachers.

In the meantime, Chief Justice observed that why you didn’t granting salaries when secretary education and finance department are ready for provision of funds in this regard while ordered to submit detail report before court and adjourned further hearing.