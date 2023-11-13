TikToker Aliza Sehar arrested day after her marriage

LAHORE (Web Desk) : Famous YouTuber and TikToker, Aliza Sehar, was arrested by the police just a day after her marriage.

The arrest came at a time when she was facing a hard time of her life with the leak of some of her private videos.

She tied the knot with Dil Muhammad Kumhar days after her video went viral on social media.

علیزے سحر نے دل محمد کمہار سے شاد رچالی، شرائط میں طلاق دینے پر شوہر دو کروڑ روپے جرمانہ ادا کرے گا، علیزے اپنے والدین کے ساتھ رہے گی، بلوگنگ کرتی رہے گی، کمائی صرف والدین کو دے گی،#Alizasehar #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/o2lYclOJYb — Freedom. (@Freedomw23) November 11, 2023

According to reports, she was arrested on charges related to the display of weapons.

A video showing her and her husband showcasing weapons had gone viral and police took a stern action.

The couple was later released by the police when they presented valid weapon licenses to the concerned authorities.