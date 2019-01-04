Top Court orders FIA to unfreeze Bahria Town’s accounts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to restore the ceased accounts of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) and Bahria Town, on Friday.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib nisar headed a Supreme Court bench and it heard the case today.

During the hearing, CJP Nisar showed displeasure over the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) action for the freezing the Bahria Town accounts.

CJP asked, “When the court had ordered ceasing the accounts of Bahria Town?” The court had only ordered monitoring of the two accounts of real estate company, the chief justice said.

“The FIA is crossing the limit of its powers. We had also given an order in schools’ case,” the chief justice said. “The court didn’t slash the fees of only 22 schools but the court order covers all schools of the country,” the CJP said.

“Why you people become so enthusiastic?” The court ordered ceasing record of the schools, you people closed the schools,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar expressed his anger over the actions of the investigation agency.