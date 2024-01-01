‘Top Gun 3’ gets major updates

Monitoring Desk

Los Angeles: Tom Cruise starrer Hollywood franchise ‘Top Gun‘ continues to grow as the filming of its third film, reportedly titled ‘Top Gun 3‘, is reportedly starting soon.

‘Top Gun‘ franchise started in 1986 with the release of the first film. It followed Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and fellow students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school competing to be best in the class.

A sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ was released in 2022. In the second film, Maverick becomes a trainer and leads his team in a dangerous mission.

A report by the US showbiz website Fandomwire reported ‘Top Gun 3‘ is in the works with Tom Cruise returning to play the leading role.

He is not the only star returning as Miles Teller and Glen Powell will reprise their respective roles of Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw and Jake “Hangman” Seresin from the second film.

Ehren Kruger, co-writer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ script, is returning as the screenplay writer. Joseph Kosinski is expected to return as director or producer.

David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer are also reportedly involved in the planned project.

It is expected to be Tom Cruise’s next film after ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part Two‘. Paramount Pictures, which produces ‘Top Gun‘ films, has not confirmed the development.

Joseph Kosinski had talked about ‘Top Gun 3‘ in an interview with entertainment news agency Comicbook. According to him, it was not the end for Maverick and the character wants to continue doing his stuff.

“Is there another story that is compelling enough that we need to go back?” he said. “It seems to me at the end of this film that Maverick has some gas left in the tank. He’s not settling down.”

There hasn’t been much revealed about the plot but, similar to the previous two films, it will involve fighter pilots taking flight and completing another dangerous and treacherous mission.