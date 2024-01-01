Two more customs officials shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (INP): At least two Customs officials were killed and two were injured in a firing incident near Parking Plaza in DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police sources said.

Unidentified assailants opened fire as the Customs officials were targeted near Parking Plaza. DSNG vehicle of a private Tv news channel also came under the fire, luckily the staff remained safe.

The attackers escaped the scene after the shooting incident. The bodies and injured were moved to the District HQ Hospital. On 18 April, at least four Customs officials were killed in a firing incident near Saggu road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan. Last month, at least two soldiers of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom in DI Khan suicide attack.

According to Inter-Services-Public-Relations, two security personnel embraced martyrdom as a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District. In February this year, at least five cops were martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi.

PM condemns attack on Customs officials in DI Khan: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on Customs officials in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, the prime minister reiterated that such cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the government and the fight against terrorism and smuggling would continue till their complete elimination.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the departed souls of Shaheed officials and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that looking after the bereaved families of Shuhada was now a responsibility of the government and directed the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to prepare Shuhada package for the bereaved families.

Those Shuhada who had been sacrificing their lives for the motherland and laying down their lives in performance of duties, were alive before Allah Almighty, he added.

It is to be noted that in the current week, at least six customs officials have been martyred in Dera Ismail Khan. On 18 April, at least four Customs officials were killed in a firing incident near Saggu road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan.