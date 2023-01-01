Where we are going today: Wallpepper Pizzeria

Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: If you are looking for an authentic Italian eating experience, with exciting flavor combinations and a cozy Mediterranean atmosphere then Wallpepper Pizzeria in Irqah, Riyadh is the place for you.

The comforting smoky scent of freshly baked pizza greets customers as they arrive and is guaranteed to put anyone in the mood for a slice. The pizzas are baked in a traditional Neapolitan oven, which ensures the perfect blend of a crispy crust and soft center.

The menu is small yet mighty, featuring flavor combinations that may seem unconventional but work wonderfully.

The Dear Oiliva has a Mediterranean twist, topped with Greek Kalamata olives, zucchini, grilled eggplant and rich mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

The Love Handels is made with slow-cooked premium Australian black angus beef, mozzarella cheese and black pepper sauce.

If you are in the mood to try something new, the Patate Pizza, features Italian ricotta sauce, American potatoes, chicken marinated with lemon and brown butter.

Those who like a bit more of a spice kick can add a dash of the house’s Chili Bomba, a flavorful chili oil.

Wallpepper Pizzeria also offers salads, like the Rocca Rocca, which is a delicious combination of rocket, sun-dried tomatoes, pickled cucumber, roasted almonds, mini mozzarella balls and a honey balsamic dressing. The pickles give the dish a tangy and refreshing taste.

To end the meal, there is a choice of classic Italian desserts, including tiramisu and cannoli.

For a taste of Italy in the Kingdom, Wallpepper Pizzeria is the perfect destination.

