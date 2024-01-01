Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari sworn-in as MNA

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of the late former premier Benazir Bhutto and sister of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Monday officially commenced her parliamentary duties, on Monday.

She was sworn in as a member of the National Assembly, marking her formal entry into the political arena.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath on Aseefa Bhutto in the National Assembly session that started after a delay of 40 minutes.

President Asif Ali Zardari also reached the Parliament House to witness the oath-taking ceremony of his daughter Aseefa.

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the President upon his arrival in the Parliament House.

PPP chairman and brother of Aseefa, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present in the assembly.

After the oath, Aseefa signed the role sign amid slogans from the party members present in the assembly and in the visitors’ gallery. Later, PPP’s women MNAs also took pictures with Aseefa.

Soon after the oath, she left the session along with her brother Bilawal.

Aseefa’s induction into parliament represents another significant chapter in the political saga of the Bhutto dynasty, which was initiated by her maternal grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of PPP and a former premier.

Following in the footsteps of her late mother and grandfather, Aseefa will carry forward their political legacy alongside her elder brother, Bilawal.