Ashrafi terms national flag a symbol of unity, solidarity

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Sunday underscored the significance of Pakistan’s national flag as a symbol of unity and solidarity.

Speaking at a press conference held at the central office of Bait-ul-Aman, Ashrafi who is also the President of International Interfaith Harmony Council categorically stated that disrespecting the national flag should not be tolerated and called for stringent measures against those allegedly involved in this heinous crime.

He further stressed that individuals who dishonored the flag should face immediate legal action, including the confiscation of their identification cards and passports, as a measure against treason.

His passionate appeal comes as the nation prepares for the upcoming Independence Day celebration on August 14, which promises to be a grand spectacle of pride and enthusiasm.

Highlighting the importance of faith and national pride, he announced that prayers would be offered in religious seminaries and mosques across the country after the Fajr prayer, seeking strength and stability for Pakistan. The national flag would be raised high, signifying the shared commitment to a strong and united nation, he added.

In a remarkable call for political unity, Ashrafi urged all political leaders to set aside their differences and rally under the banner of the national flag.

He emphasized that the flag represented a powerful reminder of the common goal shared by all citizens: a prosperous and harmonious Pakistan.

Commenting on recent developments, he lauded the selection of the non-controversial personality, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the Caretaker Prime Minister.

He expressed confidence in Kakar’s ability to lead and highlighted his consistent advocacy for Pakistan, emphasizing his potential to contribute to a stronger Pakistan in the forthcoming fair and transparent elections.

Furthermore, Ashrafi endorsed the Green Pakistan initiative, asserting that the plan for environmental sustainability would pave the way for increased investment and economic growth in the nation.

He underscored the historical migration of his forefathers from India to Pakistan, driven by the pursuit of an Islamic and free way of life.

He highlighted Pakistan’s Constitution aligning with Quranic teachings, while its national flag’s green symbolizing Muslims and white representing non-Muslims epitomized parity. “The joint chant of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ by Muslims and non-Muslims conveys unity and equality, debunking divisions.” he added.

Ashrafi urged unity between Muslims and non-Muslims, stressing that “a united Pakistan rejects division.”

Addressing the rise of social media-based insults against the national flag, he called for immediate identification and legal action against those responsible.

He reinforced that the love for the homeland was an integral part of their faith, and the flag symbolized not only recognition but also unity and solidarity.

Touching on regional affairs, Ashrafi underscored the threat to global peace posed by the Kashmir issue.

He emphasized that while Pakistan remained open to negotiations with India, addressing the status of Kashmir must be the starting point for any talks.

Ashrafi also praised Afghan scholars for their issuance of a Fatwa (religious decree) during times of heightened terrorism, underscoring the importance of Afghanistan’s peace for Pakistan’s own stability.

He highlighted the potential for regional collaboration to achieve progress.

In conclusion, Ashrafi commended Punjab Chief Minister Syed Muhmmad Mohsin Reza Naqvi’s endeavors to enhance hospitals and police services, expressing optimism that their success would positively impact his leadership.

It is worth mentioning here that during the press conference, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Mufti Ilyas Qadri, Qari Kifayatullah, Syed Naseem-ul-Islam Shah, Qari Mubashir Rahimi, and several other esteemed religious figures were also in attendance.