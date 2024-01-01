Balochistan: Relief operations for flood-hit people continue

F.P. Report

BALOCHISTAN : Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan North and civil administration are continuing relief operations in different areas of Balochistan in the wake of floods.

People are being shifted to safer places. Cooked food is being distributed among the flood victims.

A free medical camp has been established by FC Balochistan in a village of Chaman area to help the flood victims. Doctors and paramedical staff are deployed in the medical camp.

Free medicines and food items are being provided to all the flood victims.

Flood relief kits including gas cylinders and tents for emergency camps have been delivered to the flood affected areas.