FIA obtains physical remand of Nadra’s employees in fake CNICs

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Special Anti-corruption and Immigration Court Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judge Rajab Ali Khan hand over to four National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) employees including two officers to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on one day physical remand, on Friday.

Special Court also send one officer to jail on judicial remand while FIA Anti-corruption circle informed that the NADRA employees had created 59 fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) while separate cases had been registered against every individual.

FIA investigation officer argued that NADRA Deputy Assistant Director Ikram Ullah, Superintendent Farid Khan along with two agents named as Asadullah, Nasir Mehmood and Senior Executive Officer Multan Office Abdur Razzaq had granted 59 CNICs by illegal means and requested for five days physical remand for interrogation. However, Special court has hand over four alleged culprits to FIA for one-day physical remand while shifted Abdur Razzaq to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, on the directive of Director KP Zone Nisar Ahmed Tanoli, crackdown is on against elements involved in illegal hundi business and currency smuggling.

Raiding teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Director Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar Afzal Khan Niazi wherein during operation the team arrested two suspects involved in the illegal exchange of money and currency business. The accused were arrested from Nowshera district and recovered Rs.131 million from the alleged accused identified as Sher Zaman and Mohammad Saleem. The arrest of the accused was done on a tip-off. A spokesman of the FIA said.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. A number of receipts related to Hundi money and mobile phones were also recovered from the accused. The office used by the accused has been sealed and cases have been registered against the accused under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

Strict actions have been initiated against the elements involved in smuggling of foreign currency with intelligence-based operations are underway against the dealers involved in the hundi business. Intelligence-based operations to continue to receive support from other agencies with further investigation is underway.