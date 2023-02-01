Deputy PM visits Chabahar Port in Iran

CHABAHAR PORT (Ariana News): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, visited Chabahar Port in Iran on Thursday and met with port officials over the need to increase Afghanistan’s exports and imports.

Baradar requested that Iran facilitate easier access to Chabahar Port, enabling Afghanistan to reach global markets more effectively, a statement issued by his office read.

According to the statement the Iranian side assured Baradar of their commitment to providing the necessary facilities for Afghanistan at Chabahar Port and expressed their intent to boost Afghanistan’s trade through the port.

The Iranian officials also highlighted the need for collaboration between technical teams from both countries, the statement said.

Connecting to Chabahar Port will grant Afghanistan access to markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, and China, thereby strengthening Afghanistan’s global relationships.

This port holds significant economic importance for Central Asian countries, particularly landlocked Afghanistan.

Chabahar Port offers a more efficient route being much closer than Bandar Abbas and hundreds of kilometers closer than Karachi Port, resulting in unprecedented reductions in export costs and transit times.

Situated strategically, Chabahar Port allows Afghanistan to establish new trade and transit partnerships while connecting to international markets at a lower cost and in less time.