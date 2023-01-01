Key Balochistan highways blocked by protesters

BARKAN (PPI): Important roads in Balochistan were blocked by people in separate protests for acceptance of their demands on Monday. In Barkhan, Balochistan National Party (BNP) blocked the N-70 highway connecting Balochistan to Punjab against the ongoing extortion and lawlessness in Balochistan. The protesters burnt tires on the national highway and blocked it, demanding the arrest of Shafiqur Rahman, the leader of the death squad in Balochistan.

“Our protest and demonstration will continue until Shafiqur Rahman, the killer of the oppressed and helpless Baloch people is arrested,” BNP central committee member Malik Gaman Khan said. “We will speak at every forum against the ongoing cruelty and brutality in Balochistan. The province has always been kept backward on purpose,” Naurez Baloch said. “The inhabitants of the province, rich in mineral resources, are living below the poverty line even in the 21st century,” Siddique Khetran lamented. The vehicles lined up in long queues due to the closure of the highway.

In Qalat, the BNP workers protested and blocked the Quetta-Karachi highway. “Some elements want to lead the political affairs of Wadh tehsil to a tribal conflict. Attempts are being made to punish BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal for demanding rights over coastal resources,” they said. People were stranded in long queues of vehicles due to the closure of the national highway.

In Zhob, the All Parties Action Committee (APAC) and others held a sit-in in front of the commissioner’s office against the martyrdom of policemen at Shirani Dana Sar Checkpost. The protesters set up a tent in front of the commissioner’s office and placed the dead bodies on the road as a protest. Their protest continued in the extreme heat on the second day. The families of the martyred policemen said that they would continue their protest until their legitimate demands were met. Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was also announced in the entire city on Monday. All small and big shops, markets and business centres remained closed.