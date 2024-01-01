PHC grants transit bail to PTI nominated KP Chief Minister

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on surety of Rs0.1 million, on Monday.

The counsel Syed Sikandar Shah, Shah Faisal Otthmonkhel, Nauman ul Haq Kakakhel and Inam Yousafzai advocates argued that PTI nominated Chief Minister is nominated First Information Report (FIR) registered at Islamabad and requested for transit bail to Ali Amin Gandapur as to appear before concerned court.

In the meantime, Chief Justice PHC observed that it is an old FIR, however, the lawyer argued that the petitioner is aware recently and approached the court for transit bail to contest the charges at relevant forum.

Moreover, Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan further enquired regarding fate of bail pleas in other cases filed by PTI nominated Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur. The lawyers informed that the petitioner had obtained bail in 24 cases.

The chief justice granted transit bail to PTI nominated Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on surety of Rs1 lakh and ordered to appear before concerned court.

PHC’s chief justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan also granted transit bail to PTI senior leader Faisal Javeed. The counsel Shah Faisal advocate argued that PTI leader Faisal Javeed is nominated in a FIR registered at Bani Gala police station, Islamabad and pleaded for transit bail for the petitioner appearance before concerned court.

Meanwhile, PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmad extended protective bails of newly elected Members National Assembly named Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai till 26th February.

PTI nominated Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur denied news regarding shortlisting of cabinet and claimed that the party’s founder will decide it. He added that PTI government wouldn’t comprise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rights at constitutional forums.

This he said while addressing media personnel at PHC and added that his government will not tolerate delay in provision of electricity’s royalty as well as National Financial Commission Award. He argued Supreme Court to initiate proceedings on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman allegations against public servant for their involvement in toppling of PTI government through Vote of No Confidence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nominated Chief Minister demanded exemplary punishment for public servant as well as lawmakers for their unconstitutional deeds like rigging/stolen of public mandate. PTI legal team is working to secure reserved seats for the party at both national provincial assemblies, Ali Amin claimed.

Moreover, PTI backed newly elected MNA Atif Khan claimed that their freshly elected members will join two political parties to secure reserved seats in both provincial and national assemblies. He blamed Election Commission of Pakistan for partial attitude toward PTI.

The newly elected MNA Atif Khan appreciated PHC role during crackdown against PTI workers. He claimed that PHC’s decisions had upheld supremacy of constitutional rights of political workers which had created hope regarding dissemination of justice in the country.

Faisal Javed appears in PHC, gets relief

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed came out from hiding on Monday and secured transit bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan approved the transit bail petition of the PTI leader, who had not been seen in public for a few months now. The court granted relief to Javed against bail bonds worth Rs100,000 and ordered the PTI senator to appear before the court concerned.

Talking to journalists outside the court, he expressed joy over being granted bail and noted that “everyone is going through testing times. I hope that all oppressed return home”.